Taylor Swift is unarguably one of the most sensational global pop stars at present. Swift has consistently delivered some of the songs to vibe, making her an all-time favorite. She rose to prominence under the label of Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Records. Together they release some of the best Swift albums including Fearless, Red and more. However the relationship between Swift and her former label depleted drastically as the tension between them spiked regarding the ownership of the master recording of Swift’s first six albums.

The fallout began when Borchetta sold the master rights of Swift’s first six albums to talent manager Scooter Braun, without the singer’s consent. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Taylor Swift revealed how she viewed him as a father figure. But sadly as per the singer, her perception was never reciprocated or acknowledged by Borchetta at any point of their over-a-decade collaboration.

“But I truly, legitimately thought he looked at me as the daughter he never had. And so even though we had a lot of really bad times and creative differences, I was going to hang my hat on the good stuff. I wanted to be friends with him. I thought I knew what betrayal felt like, but this stuff that happened with him was a redefinition of betrayal for me,” she exclaimed in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Swift went ahead and detailed how her outlook towards Scott Borchetta shifted once she realized she was nothing more than a money-making item for him and his company. “To go from feeling like you’re being looked at as a daughter to this grotesque feeling of “Oh, I was actually his prized calf that he was fattening up to sell to the slaughterhouse that would pay the most,” the singer added.

The feud only deepened when Borchetta and Braun accused Swift of dropping out from the Manchester benefit show and the Parkland march. “Everyone in my team knew if Scooter Braun brought us something, do not bring it to me,” Swift revealed, hinting at the behind-the-scenes manipulation.

“These are two very rich, very powerful men, using $300 million of other people’s money to purchase, like, the most feminine body of work. And then they’re standing in a wood-panel bar doing a tacky photo shoot, raising a glass of scotch to themselves,” she added, voicing her outrage towards them.

For Taylor Swift, the experience wasn’t just about bad business experience, rather it was about violation of trust, artistic integrity, and respect. Thus Swift decided to re-record her first six albums to regain ownership and control of her master recordings.

