Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande graced the screen together as they came together for the Nickelodeon series Sam & Cat from 2013 to 2014. But hardly anyone knew that filming such a light-hearted Nickelodeon show involved a lot of jealousy behind the cameras. In her raw and revealing memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, McCurdy opened up about the complicated emotions she experienced during the shooting, as she vividly described her growing jealousy and resentment toward Grande.

The cracks begin to show early on, as McCurdy noticed a stark contrast in how the two actresses were treated. While she was expected to be present and available at all times, McCurdy claims Grande was frequently allowed to miss filming to attend award shows, record music, and promote her growing career.

In her memoir, as retrieved via ET, McCurdy wrote, “Ariana would not be here at all, and that they would write around her absence this episode by having her character be locked in a box. Are you? Kidding me. So I have to turn down movies while Ariana’s off whistle-toning at the Billboard Music Awards? F**k. This… Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box. I’m pissed about it. And I’m pissed at her. Jealous of her.”

The jealousy didn’t stem from professional frustrations alone, it also reflected on their vastly different upbringings. What made it worse, according to Jennette McCurdy, was the shift in her own expectations. She initially believed the show was going to be focused solely on her character. But subsequently, it became some “half-baked two-hander” show titled, Sam & Cat, barging Ariana Grande in it.

McCurdy also struggled to cope as Grande’s fame skyrocketed while her career stalled. She couldn’t help but compare their altogether different career trajectories. McCurdy also elaborated on the particular instance when she practically blew up after Grande walked in on-set happily after spending an evening at two-time Oscar-winning actor, Tom Hanks’ house, simply playing charades.

“I didn’t like her. I couldn’t like her… So now, every time she misses work, it feels like a personal attack. Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she robbed me of having that experience myself,” she wrote.

Jennette McCurdy’s memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died was released on August 9, 2022, and is currently available for purchase.

