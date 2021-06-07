Singer James Blunt said that the Covid-19 pandemic has actually been a blessing for him as it gave him time to take a break.

According to contactmusic.com, the singer was to go on tour but could not due to the pandemic.

He said: “I was supposed to be on tour for a year and I was sent home. And, you know, for me that was probably a very good thing because I haven’t spent time at home with my family, ever.”

Blunt has two sons with wife Sofia Wellesley.

He added: “I’ve been promising that I would take a year off from music at some stage, but I was lying, probably. And so this is very good – to spend time at home, do things that adults do and family people do. And so perhaps it has been a blessing in disguise for me.”

Meanwhile, he had also opened a pub in London right before the pandemic and felt that it was a wrong decision.

“Well, I mean, I’m definitely in the wrong business. With the pandemic the music business completely closed down and all touring stopped. We were just a month into what was supposed to be a world tour and we were sent home, which was obviously devastating. I’m in the pub business too, I bought myself a pub, and obviously that closed down, so I really picked the wrong businesses.”

