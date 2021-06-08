The Fast & Furious 9 that is making waves in the world of cinema is popular for many reasons. One of which is, of course, late Paul Walker. The film is being called a tribute to the star who we lost during the filming of F7 midway. While fans are all set to let their emotion gates open wide with the 9th film in the franchise, Paul’s brother Cody Walker has the same feeling and is happy.

If you are unaware, the makers have already made it clear that Paul Walker and Kobe Bryant are being paid tribute in F9, and that in itself came in as a heart-warming update. While Vin Diesel has gone on record to talk about his love for his late friend, it is Cody Walker who is now talking about Vin and the team paying tribute to his brother. Cody feels they are doing it just right and is also happy with now the Fast universe if shaping up. Read on to know everything you should and also what Cody has to say exactly.

“I think Vin (Diesel) and the whole (Fast & Furious 9) family have done a good job tastefully letting the character ride off into the sunset. I think Paul would get a real kick out of where it’s gone. It’s gotten so crazy. It’s a wild, wild ride at this point,” Cody Walker told TMZ. “I can’t speculate what he would think, I just know that Vin always takes a very serious approach to keeping Paul’s legacy in mind and has always done a really nice job paying tribute to his character. They worked together and were brothers for years. They were all so young when this thing first started.”

Sharing an emotional anecdote from his life regarding Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, Cody Walker added, “I meet people all the time who say ‘Your brother is the reason why I love cars,’ to which I say ‘Me too.'”

Meanwhile, as per reports, Paul Walker’s character is still alive in the Fast universe, and he is all set to make a cameo in Fast & Furious 9. He will be seen by the climax when the team is chilling over lunch and is expecting a special guest.

