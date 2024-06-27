Walt Disney Studios’ Freaky Friday 2: Everything You Need To Know

After nearly two decades, Disney officially announced that Freaky Friday is getting a sequel. The original 2003 film saw Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan as a 16-year-old Anna and Jamie Lee Curtis as her mom, Tess, who accidentally switch bodies after eating magic fortune cookies. The picture posted by the film studio confirms that Lohan and Curtis will return to their roles and the new chapter is expected to be messier.

Here’s everything you need to know about Freaky Friday 2.

Freaky Friday 2 Release Date

The official release date of Freaky Friday 2 hasn’t been announced yet but the production is underway as Walt Disney Studios announced it on their Instagram. They shared a picture of Curtis and Lohan holding hands and sitting in front of their trailers. The caption read, “The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!” Meanwhile, the two actresses also shared the exciting news on their official social media accounts.

Freaky Friday 2 Cast

While Curtis and Lohan are officially confirmed to reprise their role as Anna and Tess Coleman in the upcoming movie, other cast members include Chad Michael Murray as Jake, Mark Harmon as Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Maddie, Haley Hudson as Peg, Rosalind Chao as Pei-Pei, Lucille Soong as Pei-Pei’s mom, and Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Bates. The newcomers include Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Sophia Hammons.

Freaky Friday 2 will be produced by Andrew Gunn, directed by Nisha Ganatra, with Elyse Hollander as the screenplay writer.

Freaky Friday 2 Trailer

The trailer of Freaky Friday 2 hasn’t been released yet but we can expect some more shots from the production on official accounts of Disney.

Freaky Friday 2 Plot

In the sequel of Freaky Friday, the plot follows Anna and Tess switching bodies again, however, not with each other. In the upcoming movie which is set to take place 20 years later, they will swap with two teenage girls, Harper and Lily. As per Entertainment Weekly, Harper will channel Anna and Lily will channel Tess. Moreover, in the audition packet, there’s a scene where Harper and Lily, who are actually Anna and Tess in the bodies of teen girls, sit in the kitchen reminiscing about their youth while sipping apple juice from wine glasses. Another scene shows Harper and Lily cleaning up the beach as a detention punishment, during which Tess shares her feelings about Anna’s upcoming move to London with her future husband.

