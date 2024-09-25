Transformers One is gearing up to earn 50 per cent less than $24 million opening weekend haul in the second weekend. The Paramount film, which reunited Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, is set to cross a minor domestic box office milestone.

The animated flick was released in United States theaters on September 20. It debuted debuted under an early prediction of $26 million. Transformers One was expected to top the weekend box office chart, beating Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s $25 million third weekend outing.

However, the film, with a production budget of $75 million, opened to $24.6 million. On Monday, September 23, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice again beat Transformers One, which raked in $1.25 million, pushing its domestic total past the $25 million mark. Transformers One has so far earned $25.8 million in North America.

Meanwhile, Tim Burton’s sequel took in $1.6 million on Monday. The running total for the horror comedy sequel is $228.4 million. According to Deadline, Josh Cooley’s animated pic is gearing up to witness a 50 per cent drop in the second weekend. Transformers One is tracking to earn $12 million in its sophomore outing. This will push its domestic total past the $30 million mark. It is unlikely the film will top the domestic box office chart as new entry Wild Robot is expected to defeat the competition with over $20 million to start.

Despite being the second highest-rated Transformers movie in the franchise, the animated flick continues to underwhelm at the domestic box office. The film boasts a “certified fresh” score of 86% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

