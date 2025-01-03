Ben Affleck is lighting up more than the big screen these days, but the actor is determined to snuff out his nicotine habit for good.

The Hollywood star, once celebrated for kicking cigarettes back in 2005 through hypnosis—a trick suggested by his best pal Matt Damon—is now revisiting the trance-inducing method after his smoking habit reignited with a vengeance.

Ben Affleck Bragged on Quitting Smoke in 2008

Affleck had proudly declared his smoke-free status in the late 2000s, praising the impact on his health, but by 2016, the cigarettes had crept back into his life.

The habit hit its peak during his short-lived marriage to Jennifer Lopez, with photos capturing him chain-smoking in his car the day after their divorce filing.

“Ben was so happy 20 years ago when he quit. He swore he’d never go back, but here he is just as addicted as ever and desperate to stop,” an insider said, per RadarOnline. “He hates how it smells and knows it’s terrible for his health, not to mention a terrible example for his kids.”

Ben Affleck Has Been to Rehab Three Times

Insiders reveal that Affleck, who’s been through rehab three times and successfully maintained sobriety, feels trapped by his last vice.

While he despises the smell and knows the health risks, stress often drives him to reach for a cigarette.

“He’s got only one vice left, the smokes, so no one wants to push him too hard to give that up since he’s done. so well staying sober. But it’s not a good habit. Any time he feels stressed, he reaches for a cigarette, and he’s stressed a lot,” a source said.

But change is on the horizon. Affleck has promised to start 2025 cigarette-free, with his first hypnotherapy session already on the books for January.

