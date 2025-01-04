The next season of the reality series will feature an all-new cast and some of the cast including Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney have made peace with it as they move on in their lives and work on new projects.

Lala Kent, on the other hand, has been making comments about most of the OG cast during her several podcast appearances. The 34-year-old spoke about why her long-time friendship with Katie ended after season 11 and how she felt knowing that she won’t be returning to Vanderpump Rules anymore.

Lala Kent On ‘Demise’ Of Friendship With Katie Maloney

During her appearance on the Not Skinny, But Not Fat podcast, Lala dished about how her bond with Katie used to be very strong and how she was her everything. She then commented that season 11, which was also the last season with the original cast, changed their dynamic in countless ways.

“It was the strangest season that I’ve ever been a part of. It was all very sad. And Katie and I have two very different viewpoints on what happened and the demise of our friendship,” she said. Lala then added that Katie has a different way of looking at what happened between the two of them. The reality star doesn’t like what happened or how things escalated further.

Lala hates that she was “painted to be someone who pockets information and brings it out at a convenient time.” She claimed, “Because that’s not what happened.” She then stated that this discussion could go on all day but it doesn’t matter. “What’s done is done,” she mused about the situation.

“We may be able to rebuild at some point or we may never see each other again. Who the f*ck knows,” she said and mentioned that she does want Katie to be happy and thriving in her life because she truly deserves that.

Lala Kent On Vanderpump Rules Reboot

On the reboot, Lala said that though she is not fine with it, she has come to terms with the fact that it happened. “It was the greatest time of my whole life. But at some point, you have to look at the big picture,” she said and felt that the group wasn’t able to film the show together properly any longer.

Lala further added, “Anyone who’s acting okay with it, I feel like it’s a slap in the face,” which seemed like a dig at Ariana and Katie who have gracefully moved on and have other projects as well as a sandwich shop to run. She continued, “This show changed my whole life” and she is grateful for it.

Describing Vanderpump Rules as iconic and a pop culture phenomenon, Lala concluded, “Who can say that they were a part of something like that? Not many people.” The next season is expected to start filming this year.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Golden Globe Awards 2025: Presenters Unveiled; Salma Hayek, The Rock, & Gal Gadot To Attend The Ceremony

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News