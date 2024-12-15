Reality shows, sequels, spinoffs, and more: the world of reality television is known for its fast-paced nature and dramatic moments. Vanderpump Rules has one such show over the course of its 11 seasons. Now with the series being rebooted, the original cast members, including Lala Kent, are looking at other sources of opportunities including podcasts and businesses.

Ariana Madix already has her hands full with her popular sandwich shop and Love Island USA hosting gig. Kent, on the other hand, has her podcast to run but she has other plans in the works. The reality star will also feature as a guest on The Valley season 2. Is she open to becoming a full-time cast member of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff? Here’s what she revealed.

Will Lala Kent Become A Cast Member Of The Valley?

In a conversation with Parade, Kent opened up about how she went through a “mourning process” after the finale of season 11 because all of them knew it was the end of the road for the show as it was. And they were right, because a few weeks Bravo officially announced that Vanderpump Rules would be undergoing a revamp and will return with an all-new cast.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old featured on the first season of The Valley and has been confirmed to make more guest appearances on season 2 of the spinoff series. When asked if Kent would consider becoming a full-time cast member of the show, she wasn’t sure. “I’ve never shown myself as a mom. “I think that would be the hardest, because I hold motherhood so sacred,” she revealed, talking about her two daughters named Ocean and Sosa.

Lala Kent On Having Kept Her Motherhood Private

For the unversed, The Valley features reality stars letting go of their wild days of youth and coming into a more adult version of themselves as they showcased their parenting and family life. About the same, Kent added, “I love that it’s been off-limits, where it’s just for me, and my kids and my household.” This is why she thinks it would be “a huge transition” for her to show the whole world how she does things as a mother to her two kids.

In case she considers switching to a main cast role, that is something Kent will have to be okay with. While she is not sure at the moment, never say never. One never knows where one might see their beloved reality stars. Meanwhile, Kent dished about the shift in her life after Vanderpump Rules. “I want an empire, and I won’t stop until I have that,” the podcaster hinted.

She wants to get her brand “where it needs to be” in a way that it rings true to who she is as a person. For those unaware, Kent launched her podcast titled Give Them Lala in 2020. She also released a memoir with the same name.

