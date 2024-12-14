Some reality shows leave a mark on the cast’s lives, and Vanderpump Rules is one of them. Maybe that’s why many of them, including Lala Kent, had difficulty letting go and moving on.

A few weeks back, it was officially announced that Vanderpump Rules was undergoing a reboot. The original cast will not return, and season 12 will feature an all-new cast.

Did Lala Kent Go Through A ‘Mourning Process’ For Vanderpump Rules?

Kent spoke to Parade about her journey on Vanderpump Rules and said she was “extremely grateful for that chapter” in her life. She stated that the show catapulted her into doing what she loves to do and has brought her so many opportunities. Even though the reboot was announced a few weeks ago, most of the cast realized that season 11 was the end of the road. “After that finale episode, it felt final,” Kent expressed.

“I think I started the mourning process right after I purged, and so it didn’t shock me when I got the call,” the 34-year-old disclosed. She added that the news of the reboot was “kind of like the cherry on top of a fantastic chapter” of her life. The reality star added that she felt at peace. Kent said she is undergoing the “graduation effect” as the feelings sink in.

Lala Kent On Her Journey On Vanderpump Rules

The television personality divulged that she only wanted to remember the good times and block out the moments that were hard to share on camera. “I will hold that chapter near and dear to my heart,” mused Kent, referring to her years on Vanderpump Rules. She said she was proud of the cast and felt they all did a “good job of setting themselves up.”

This is why she feels Vanderpump Rules wouldn’t be the last time the fans see all of them. Kent said their journey didn’t last forever because “you can’t have all of your eggs in one basket,” but there’s a lot more that the audience will see from the original cast. She concluded that though she is grateful for everything, she wants to be able to move on from it.

She aims to “start something great and thrive.” Kent added that all of them who were a part of the Vanderpump Rules cast deserve that. For the unversed, she will next be seen as a guest on The Valley season 2, a Vanderpump spinoff. Kent also has a podcast she runs.

