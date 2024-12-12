There’s a saying: things aren’t always as they seem, and this couldn’t be more true for the entertainment industry. What we witness on camera doesn’t often reflect reality behind the scenes. Lisa Kudrow, widely recognized for her role as the quirky Phoebe Buffay on the beloved sitcom Friends, revealed that it was challenging for her co-stars to form real-life friendships.

It might surprise many that while the iconic series Friends has become a household name worldwide and a favorite among teens, the experience wasn’t as enjoyable for the actors who brought the show to life.

Lisa Kudrow Opened Up On The Chemistry Between The Actors

During a conversation with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, Lisa Kudrow shared that building the six-way relationship among the cast took some work. She noted that they put in effort to cultivate their friendship. Kudrow explained that the genuine chemistry she shared with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Matthew Perry resulted from their efforts to build a real connection.

She shared that over the show’s 10-season run, the 61-year-old and her co-stars developed true friendships offscreen. Because of this, the cast made a conscious effort to “really talk things through” whenever misunderstandings arose.

“If someone said something or did something, it didn’t get too big because it was, ‘Can I talk to you?’” the actress shared. Lisa Kudrow’s reflection comes after revealing that she began watching the sitcom to cherish Perry’s memory following his heartbreaking passing in October last year.

Lisa Kudrow Struggled With Open Communication Style

Kudrow admitted that she found the open communication style challenging, noting that she usually did not initiate those conversations. “I had to learn to be like, ‘Can I talk to you about something?’” she shared, admitting it was a challenge because honest and direct conversations were unfamiliar to her.

The actress revealed that she never realized that was an option but credited her co-stars with helping her understand the value of “respectful communication.” “I saw it modeled really well by Courteney and Jennifer and Matt,” Kudrow said.

