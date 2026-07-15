Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 33 Collection! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Facebook )

Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga is achieving milestones at the box office with every passing day. The romantic period drama has now surpassed Jab Harry Met Sejal to become Imtiaz Ali’s 3rd highest-grossing film in India. Check out the day 33 report!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 33

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 27 lakh on day 33. It witnessed a slight improvement on the fifth discounted Tuesday, after collecting 22 lakh on the previous day. The end is near, but all eyes are on whether it can enter the safe zone.

Made against a budget of 70 crore, Main Vaapas Aaunga has amassed 62.61 crore net in India. It has recovered 89.44% of its reported investments. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 73.87 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Week 3: 17.45 crore

Week 4: 7.85 crore

Weekend 5: 2.02 crore

Day 32: 22 lakh

Day 33: 27 lakh

Total: 62.61 crore

Enters Imtiaz Ali’s top 3 highest-grossers in India!

Main Vaapas Aaunga has surpassed Jab Harry Met Sejal, which wrapped up its domestic lifetime at 62.5 crore. It has officially entered Imtiaz Ali’s top 3 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office. Its next target is Tamasha (65.5 crore).

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Imtiaz Ali’s movies (net):

Love Aaj Kal (2009) – 67 crore Tamasha – 65.5 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 62.61 crore (33 days) Jab Harry Met Sejal – 62.5 crore Rockstar – 62 crore Love Aaj Kal (2020) – 37.74 crore Jab We Met – 31.06 crore Highway – 27.25 crore Ahista Ahista – 1.65 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 33 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 62.61 crore

Budget recovery: 89.44%

India gross: 73.87 crore

Overseas gross: 20.95 crore

Worldwide gross: 94.82 crore

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