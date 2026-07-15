Evil Dead Burn Worldwide Box Office: Becomes 3rd Highest-Grossing Movie In The Franchise ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Evil Dead Burn has surpassed all three installments of the OG Evil Dead film trilogy. The latest installment has become the 3rd-highest-grossing film in the franchise, including both the old and new films. It is a strong achievement for the horror movie, but from here on, it will need a much greater push to overcome the rebooted films at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Evil Dead Burn at the worldwide box office

Evil Dead’s latest film posted the lowest opening-weekend numbers at the North American box office. It collected $13.7 million over the three-day domestic debut. On its first Monday, the movie raked in $1.4 million with a 55.8% decline from Sunday. It is again less than Evil Dead Rise’s $2 million first Monday gross.

In four days, the domestic total of Evil Dead Burn is $15.1 million. Internationally, the film has not performed well either, grossing only $11.3 million in its opening weekend. Adding the overseas collection to its latest domestic collection, the film’s worldwide total is $26.4 million. It is on track to hit $30 million worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $15.1 million

International – $11.3 million

Worldwide – $26.4 million

Becomes the 3rd highest-grossing film in the entire franchise

Sam Raimi created Evil Dead, and he directed the original trilogy. Over the years, those movies developed a cult following, and in 2013, they were rebooted. Evil Dead Burn has surpassed the Sam Raimi-helmed trilogy in three days, emerging as the 3rd-highest-grossing film in the franchise’s history.

Check out the worldwide collections of the Evil Dead movies from highest to lowest

Evil Dead Rise (2023) – $147.1 million Evil Dead (2013) – $97.5 million Evil Dead Burn (2026) – $26.4 million* Army of Darkness (1992) – $11.5 million Evil Dead II (1987) – $5.9 million The Evil Dead (1981) – $2.9 million

*- Currently running in theaters

Evil Dead Burn still needs more than $65 million to beat the global haul of Evil Dead [2013] to become the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise.

The film by Sébastien Vaniček follows a young woman who seeks solace with her in-laws following the death of her husband, as the family comes together in a secluded house, and the gathering becomes a family reunion from hell as members gradually turn into Deadites. Evil Dead Burn was released on July 10.

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