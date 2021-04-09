Ranbir Kapoor is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. The actor made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2007 film Saawariya. While the film was a commercial flop, he rose to prominence in 2009 with his performances in the coming-of-age film Wake Up Sid.

While the actor largely stayed away from media except during film promotions, his love life has always been under the media glare. His relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif has grabbed a lot of headlines. His relationship with the actresses has painted him as a playboy.

Ranbir Kapoor during a conversation with Neha Dhupia on #NoFilterNeha revealed the perception that he is a playboy and someone who dates a lot comes from a film he had done at the start of his career and dating the two leading actresses. However, the Brahmastra star has accepted that part of what was said about him is true.

The actor had also opened up about se*ting. He said, “To be honest, I am not good at se*ting. Sexting is a little bit of brainwashing. It is make-believe. I like being face to face with the person, and really the flirting and energy are what matters. Se*ting is boring. It gets vulgar and needy. I don’t like that.”

However, now Ranbir Kapoor is in a happy space with Alia Bhatt. The two will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is one of the most widely anticipated films of 2021. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios/Disney. The film went on floors in 2018 and it was supposed to be released on December 4, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shoot got delayed and subsequent release.

While the release date of Brahmastra is yet to be announced, it is believed that it will be released after Diwali possibly in November or December.

