Well-known producer Boney Kapoor, who has produced actor Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Valimai’, says the actor is a modest person who has nothing but sheer passion for his profession.

Sharing details of his experience of working with Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor says, “He is an actor of modesty, who has mastered the discipline, has a sheer passion for his profession, and has immense dedication. No wonder, he is a most-sought actor among the producers. He has been a great support in getting this project shaped up as envisaged during the pre-production phase.”

The producer also has words of praise for the film’s director H. Vinoth.

He says, “Filmmaker Vinoth’s work in ‘Valimai’ is beyond brilliance. He is a perfectionist, who will leave no stone unturned to achieve his vision, but in a producer-friendly mode. The entire crew bonded like a family that helped us complete ‘Valimai’ during this critically challenging pandemic phase.”

The movie is produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor points out that ‘Valimai’ will mark the beginning of pan-Indian releases for the actor.

“Valimai is the beginning of a pan-India release for Ajith Kumar’s movies as we will be releasing the film in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The film has emotional elements, family elements, outstanding action blocks, and amazing performances by Ajith Kumar and the other members of the cast.”

OTT platforms have quoted fancy prices to procure ‘Valimai’ for a direct premiere. However, Boney Kapoor has strictly refrained from taking this route.

Says Boney Kapoor, “As a producer, I am confident that ‘Valimai’ is a tailor-made movie catering to the pulse of the audiences. Of course, OTT platforms are opening wide markets for the movies, but a movie like ‘Valimai’ is made for the theatrical experience.”

The film is set to hit screens on February 24.

