Tamil actress Meena, who was most recently seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Annaatthe’, has announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actress took to social media to make the announcement.

Meena wrote, “First visitor to my home in 2022, Mr Corona. It liked my entire family. But I’m not letting it stay. Beware people. Please stay safe and healthy. Be responsible and don’t let it spread. Keep us in your prayers.”

Sources say that besides actress Meena, but her husband Vidyasagar, mother Rajmallika and daughter Nainika, who has acted in popular films such as Vijay’s ‘Theri’ and Arvind Swami’s ‘Bhaskar Oru Rascal’, also tested positive for the virus.

Actress Meena and her family members have taken precautionary measures and have isolated themselves.

Actress Meena was last seen in Drushyam 2 which hit the market in November 2021. The trailer of this film had left the audience in much-anticipation as the police are seen discussing how a murder case has been haunting them for six years, with no proof or whatsoever. As the trailer goes on, the makers have compiled some powerful scenes increasing the anticipation.

Being a sequel to the much-hyped ‘Drushyam’, the movie stars Venkatesh, who reprises Mohanlal from the Malayalam original.

Meena plays Venkatesh’s wife in the movie, while Kruthika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj, and Poorna are to appear in important roles.

