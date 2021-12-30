Actor Mohanlal on Wednesday released the first look poster of his upcoming Malayalam film ‘Bro Daddy’ directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Advertisement

Taking to social media, Mohanlal said, “Here is the official first look poster of Bro Daddy. Coming Soon.”

Advertisement

Bro Daddy has a big star cast that includes Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir. Prithviraj himself plays an important character in the film.

The music for the film is by Deepak Dev and the cinematography is by Abhinandan Ramanujam.

Starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Bro Daddy is a light-hearted entertainer. It was completed in a matter of 44 days and came to a close in October this year.

Must Read: Koimoi Recommends Churuli: Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Poetry Of Discomfort Is About The Mystic Land That Knows No Law

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube