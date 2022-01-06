Singer Shweta Mohan on Thursday greeted music director A.R. Rahman with a touching birthday wish, saying he inspired like no other because he created with purpose and thought about the growth of others around him.

The talented singer, who has delivered several chartbusters, took to social media to post her birthday greeting to Oscar winner Rahman.

Shweta said, “Dearest Rahman sir, You inspire like none other because you create with purpose and think for the growth of others around you. You are special because you spread magic everywhere with the wand of your music.

“Much more special because you have a vision for the benefit of the future generations. You have spent your valuable time thinking of my growth as a musician. So many more thousands of people are being uplifted and motivated because of your love, guidance and support,” Shweta Mohan added.

“Thank you for your love. Always grateful for your being in this world,” Shweta Mohan concluded.

Shweta Mohan is one among scores of music directors, singers, producers, directors, actors and fans who have been sending in their birthday wishes to the ‘Mozart of Madras’.

