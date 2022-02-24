South Indian movies have been leaving a deep impact on the box office with their quality storylines and glorious storytelling style. After the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, the audience had been eagerly waiting for the release of Ajith Kumar aka Thala’s Valimai, today. According to a recent report, a bunch of fans were attacked with a petrol bomb while they were queuing up to catch the first day, first show.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the movie faced several delays in the past due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. It stars Ajith in the lead role alongside actors like Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda, amongst others. The plot of this action-drama movie revolves around a police officer named Arjun who is on a quest to find a bunch of bikers who have a criminal history. The film hit the theatres today and has been receiving mixed reactions from the audience.

Advertisement

According to a report by India Today, a bunch of fans had gathered outside Archana theatre in Coimbatore when the incident occurred. They were waiting outside the theatre to watch the first day, the first show of Valimai at 4:30 am in the morning when a petrol bomb was thrown at them out of the blue. The police are reportedly investigating the matter at the moment and look like some action will be taken against the accused.

In another turn of events, a few Ajith Kumar fans tried to steal milk packets from vendors in order to perform a special ritual with the actor’s cutouts. The intention was to pour the milk on his pictures as a part of a pooja, popularly known as Abhishekam.

However, it was later discovered that the fans accidentally stole curd packets instead of milk, sabotaging their entire plan. Another viral clip also shows fans bathing producer Boney Kapoor’s car with curd, leaving thick residue behind. The clip of this problematic yet hilarious incident has been taking Twitter by storm.

@BoneyKapoor car status after his entry into @RohiniSilverScr for #Valimai #FDFS Not a petrol car anymore. Its a curd car now. Lack of milk. pic.twitter.com/ZAFVoeUnA3 — Sivaprakash Velsamy (@sivareports) February 24, 2022

Tune in to Koimoi for more on south!

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Climax Already Decided For Allu Arjun’s Film, To Pave Way For A Threequel?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube