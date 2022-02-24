South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a fitness enthusiast, seems to be the happiest when she is hard at work. During a recent workout session, the ‘Rangasthalam’ actress was assessed for her body mobility by her trainer.

Samantha, who took to her Instagram, posted the video of her being tested for her mobility, wrote, “My trainer is crazier than yours”.

What Samantha’s trainer Junaid Shaikh calls the ‘Nagin Mobility Drill’, has the actress trying hard to dodge the stick as the trainer moves it all over her body. The super-fit actress is seen easily giving the test, as she performs the drill.

Samantha is one of the most hardworking actresses, who always motivates her fans to stay fit, with her videos from the gym.

Samantha’s last appearance on the screen was in the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, as she had performed for a special number ‘Oo Antava’. With multiple movies in the pipeline, Samantha also doesn’t miss working out and travelling, which she mentions as her stress-busters.

Samantha will be seen as Queen Shakuntala in her upcoming mythology-based movie ‘Shaakuntalam’, while her Tamil movie ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ is in the making.

Previously unveiling the poster, Samantha wrote, “Presenting.. Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. ‘Shakuntala’ from #Shaakuntalam.” What shows her as an enchantress, has Samantha sitting on a rock, as she is surrounded by peacocks, deers, swans, and butterflies.

The first look caters to one of Samantha‘s best looks, giving a glimpse at the type of role she will play in the film.

Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will reprise King Dushyant, while Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha will play Prince Bharata.

Actor Kabir Duhan Singh will appear as King Asura, while other prominent actors will play important roles in the mythological movie. Being it Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first pan-India movie, all hopes are pinned on this visually creative mythological drama.

