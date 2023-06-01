Popular actress Sonam Bajwa, who is a known name in the entertainment industry, doesn’t hold back on her thoughts, and this time, she gave a piece of her mind to the mindless trolls. The actress often treats her fans with sultry pictures of her and, at times, gets harshly criticised by the online fashion police, aka the netizens. Sonam has hit back at them and broken the silence after getting backlash for one of her social media posts.

Sonam shared some stunning pictures of her on social media wearing a backless red dress, but unfortunately, the actress got criticised for her look and was brutally trolled online. With over 10 million followers, Sonam enjoys a massive fan following on the photo-sharing app, and one is always under surveillance and gets judged for everything.

Sonam Bajwa, who is recently busy promoting her film Carry On Jatta 3, opened up about it and shared her take on it, per DNA. Speaking of being trolled on Instagram for her red-hot sultry look in the backless gown, Bajwa said, “There will be people who would be welcoming, more accepting of this change. And the criticism or getting trolled is also a part of social media. Everyone has a phone, and they can type whatever they want. You’re not accountable for it. And…everyone has a right to express their views.”

Further talking about the photoshoot, Sonam Bajwa added, “If I am comfortable and if I find it okay…then other things don’t bother me. When I did the photoshoot, I had no intention or thoughts that ‘Oh I have to project it like that.’ When I saw the footage, I found it esthetic.” She concluded by stating, “When I posted these pictures and video, I didn’t expect such kind of response, even the positive ones. For me, it was a normal photoshoot. Jinna nu nahi pasand aaya, please I’m very happy if you unfollow and do not come on my page and comment. Live and let live.”

Here are the pictures which created all the ruckus:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (RANI) (@sonambajwa)

