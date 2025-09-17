The Naked Gun has given Liam Neeson one of his biggest box office highlights in years. The comedy remake directed by Akiva Schaffer has officially crossed the 100 million dollar mark worldwide, something Neeson has not achieved since his appearance in a Star Wars film back in 2019.

The Naked Gun Box Office Collection

The movie, with a total of $101 million worldwide collection, has earned $52.6 million domestically and another $48.4 million overseas (per Box Office Mojo), proving that audiences both at home and abroad were ready to see Neeson step into the shoes of Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr. The Naked Gun hits $101 million worldwide, marking his first $100M movie in six years

The Naked Gun Box Office Summary

North America – $52.6m

International – $48.4m

Worldwide– $101m

Liam Neeson played a brief role in the 2019 Star Wars film Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, which earned over $1 billion worldwide, with $515.2 million from domestic theaters and $561.8 million from international markets. The other billion-dollar film he appeared in was Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, which grossed around $1.1 billion globally.

Liam Neeson’s Two Movies In 2025

Earlier this year, Neeson had already appeared in another film. Ice Road Vengeance, released in June, featured him as Mike McCann, a trucker on a dangerous path through Nepal to honor his brother’s final wish. That movie carried the serious, action-driven tone audiences often associate with Neeson.

Then came August, when The Naked Gun presented a completely different side of him, leaning into slapstick and parody while still keeping his straight-faced delivery intact.

The Naked Gun Received Strong Reviews

The gamble clearly worked as well. Critics gave the comedy strong reviews, with an 88 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences were more divided at 73 percent but still largely positive. The movie has also secured a profit, made on a budget of 42 million dollars, and quickly covered its costs before climbing into new territory. Though it ranks only 29th on Neeson’s list of top earners, its success is notable because it revives his standing at the box office after several years without a major hit.

Liam Neeson’s Last Highest-Grossing Films

Neeson’s last massive success came with The Rise of Skywalker, which pulled in over a billion dollars and became his second-highest-grossing film, only behind The Dark Knight Rises. With such blockbuster titles in his filmography, The Naked Gun will not break into his top five highest-grossing projects, but his performance shows that even outside of franchises like Star Wars, Taken, or Men in Black, Neeson can still bring people to theaters.

The Naked Gun Trailer

The snowman sequence from ‘THE NAKED GUN’ has been released online. pic.twitter.com/b69oFPhSxH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 8, 2025

