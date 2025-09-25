With a staggering combined worldwide earnings of over $2.6 billion, The Conjuring Universe stands as the highest-grossing horror franchise in history. Its latest installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is performing exceptionally well at the global box office, having already earned an impressive $402.3 million (per Box Office Mojo), making it the top-grossing horror title of 2025.

Recently, Last Rites crossed the $150 million milestone in North America and is now approaching the $250 million mark internationally. Currently ranking as the 12th highest-grossing film of the year, the horror hit trails behind the Marvel superhero movie Captain America: Brave New World, which has a $415.1 million global total.

Having already outgrossed another Marvel film, Eternals (2021), and the iconic animated blockbuster Toy Story (1995), Last Rites is now closing in on The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Brendan Fraser’s third and least-grossing installment in the Mummy trilogy. Here’s how much the Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga-led supernatural horror film still needs to earn to surpass the 2008 action-adventure at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor – Box Office Comparison

Let’s break down the current box office performance of the two films, with numbers sourced via Box Office Mojo:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $152.8 million

International: $249.5 million

Worldwide: $402.3 million

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $102.4 million

International: $301 million

Worldwide: $403.5 million

As the numbers show, The Conjuring: Last Rites needs to earn just about $1.2 million more worldwide to surpass Brendan Fraser’s third Mummy installment. Given its current momentum, Last Rites will hit this milestone within the next few days.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Mummy Film Series – Box Office Comparison

Let’s see how The Conjuring: Last Rites stacks up against the remaining four Mummy films at the global box office. The films are ranked from highest to lowest per their worldwide collection:

The Mummy Returns (2001): $433 million The Mummy (2017): $409.2 million The Scorpion King (2002): $178.8 million The Mummy (1999): $155.7 million

As you can see, The Conjuring: Last Rites is currently trailing behind The Mummy Returns and Tom Cruise’s 2017 film The Mummy. It is expected to surpass the 2017 film’s global total in the coming days. However, whether it can overtake The Mummy Returns’ worldwide earnings remains to be seen.

What Is The Conjuring: Last Rites About?

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

