Michael Chaves-helmed The Conjuring: Last Rites has earned the franchise a renewed reputation as it emerges as the highest-grossing film in the Conjuring universe. It has now surpassed a major milestone worldwide, setting a new record in the entire Conjuring Universe. This latest film is the first one to cross this major milestone ever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

The Conjuring 4 collected strong numbers on its third three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It dropped to #3 in the domestic rankings this weekend, with Him debuting at #2. The horror flick collected $12.95 million on its third three-day weekend at the North American box office. The domestic total has hit $151.17 million, thus crossing the $150 million milestone.

Crosses the $400 million milestone worldwide

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s goodbye movie in the main Conjuring universe has collected $28.3 million on its third weekend at the overseas box office. It saw a decline of 53.4% from last weekend. The overseas cume has hit $248.8 million across 66 markets. Allied to the domestic total, the worldwide collection crossed the $400 million milestone.

Worldwide box office breakdown

North America – $151.2 million

International – $248.8 million

Worldwide – $400.0 million

More about the film

The Conjuring 4 is doing well at the cinemas and is expected to earn between $490 million and $500 million in its global run. The movie, which was made on a budget of $55 million, has already collected more than seven times at the worldwide box office. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5. The story follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Japan Box Office Day 3: Dethrones Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle From #1 With Its Strong Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News