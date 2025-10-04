Predator: Badlands is a new and upcoming movie in the Predator franchise, which will reboot the franchise again. The movie will be released by 20th Century Studios next month, and the box office forecast is already abuzz. The film is expected to recreate the Alien: Romulus like success which is a part of the Alien franchise, another popular Hollywood film franchise. Keep scrolling for more.

It has been directed by Dan Trachtenberg and features Elle Fanning in the lead role alongside Schuster-Koloamatangi. It is reportedly a standalone film in the Predator franchise. Dan co-wrote Prey and Predator: Killers of Killers. He has now directed the upcoming reboot movie.

How much is the film projected to earn on its opening weekend at the North American box office?

According to a recent report on Box Office Pro, the Elle Fanning-starrer Predator: Badlands is tracking to earn between $35 million and $45 million on its opening weekend. The first film in the Predator franchise was released in 1987, and the latest one, Predator: Killers of Killers, was released in June this year. However, it was an animated feature that was released on Hulu.

Check out the opening weekend collections of the Predator franchise films.

Predators (2010) – $24.7 million The Predator (2018) – $24.6 million Predator (1987) – $12.03 million Predator 2 (1990) – $8.7 million

With Predator: Badlands tracking an impressive $35–$45 million opening, the reboot is on course to deliver a record debut within the main franchise. The last relaunch of the Predator franchise before Prey was Shane Black’s The Predator, which was released in mid-September 2018 by 20th Century Fox, before Disney acquired the studio. The film got mixed reviews, debuting at $24.6M and ending its domestic run at $51M.

What is the film about?

The film follows a young Predator, outcast from his clan, who finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey across a remote planet in search of the ultimate adversary. Predator: Badlands will be released on November 7.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: One Battle After Another Worldwide Box Office: Set To Become Paul Thomas Anderson’s Highest-Grossing Film During 2nd Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News