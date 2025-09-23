This weekend, The Conjuring: Last Rites crossed the global haul of Thunderbolts* and reached the $400 million milestone. The horror movie is now poised to beat the worldwide total of yet another MCU movie, Captain America: Brave New World, and move closer to cracking the top 10 Hollywood grossers of 2025. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned at the domestic box office after two weeks?

The Conjuring 4’s 3rd weekend actuals came in a little below the previously reported number, yet it is pretty impressive. The horror flick $12.28 million on its 3rd weekend in North America, taking the domestic total to $150.5 million. It is now the 4th highest-grossing horror film post-COVID in North America.

Crossed the $400 million milestone worldwide

The Conjuring: Last Rites missed the $250 million international box office milestone this weekend. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, its overseas total stands at $249.5 million, which is 62.4% of the total worldwide gross—adding that to the domestic collection, the worldwide collection crossed $400 million. It surpassed Thunderbolts* worldwide and is now after Captain America 4.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $150.5 million

International – $249.5 million

Worldwide – $400.00 million

Set to beat Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World was this year’s first MCU movie, and despite the positive reviews, it had an underwhelming box office run. It collected $415.1 million in its global haul and is the 11th highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. The Conjuring 4 is around $15 million away from Captain America 4’s global haul and will overtake it soon, probably in its fourth weekend. That horror flick will move closer to breaking into 2025’s top 10 grossers.

Why is it significant?

MCU movies are big-budgeted tentpole releases, and Captain America: Brave New World, too, had a budget of $180 million, but it only earned $415.1 million worldwide. It failed to hit break-even. Meanwhile, The Conjuring 4 had a production cost of $55 million, and it is way ahead of its break-even point. The horror flick is a blockbuster with high returns. Therefore, it will be a big achievement for Patrick Wilson‘s film when it beats the MCU movie.

The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5.

