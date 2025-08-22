The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor making a shocking decision. On the other hand, Jack offered some words of wisdom to his son Kyle regarding the issues in his life. And then last but definitely not the least, Nate updated Devon on the state of affairs in their lives.

Things are about to get more heated and elevated as the business wars come close and become more tense for avid watchers to enjoy. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 22, 2205 episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: August 22, 2025

The final episode of the week features Cane tasking Phyllis with her first assignment. The two formed an alliance recently and were also joined by Billy. And now it’s time for the assignments and corporate movies to begin. Phyllis needs to show that she is worthy of this new alliance and can fit in.

After all, she has been adamant about getting a seat at the table in Cane’s business empire. Will she be able to prove herself to Cane? What will this assignment be? And what will Phyllis have to do to make sure it becomes a success? Is she ready to go all out and not look back? Or is this too soon?

On the other hand, Nate forces Audra to come clean. Audra tried to lie and lie for months but it’s finally time for the truth to be out. When Nate recently questioned her, she shifted the blame to Kyle. And while that was true and Kyle is obviously involved, she did not mention her own behavior and act.

And after weeks of letting things go, Nate is determined to find out the truth and figure out what exactly happened in France. He also had a quick chat with Devon recently who asked him to trust what he is feeling. And now Nate is confronting his girlfriend Audra, demanding to know the full truth.

Now that Audra has been pushed to a corner and is being asked to come clean by Nate, is she going to confess the whole story? Will she tell him how it started with Victor’s deal to separate Claire and Kyle and how it was France where she made moves to fulfill the deal and get Vibrante funded?

And when the truth is out in front of Nate, how will he react? He does not have a leg to stand on when it comes to lying and cheating looking at his past, so how will he react? Is this the end of Nate and Audra’s relationship?

