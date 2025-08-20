The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Diane taking Jack on a romantic trip. On the other hand, Holden fought his attraction to Claire after spending so much time together. And then last but not least, Phyllis gave Cane unsolicited advice, as she usually does with everyone.

The drama, the tension, the lies, and the secrets have been bubbling in the soap opera for weeks, and viewers are excited for more. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 20, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: August 20, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Billy demanding answers from Adam and Chelsea. With the city being so turbulent in the world of business and constantly evolving alliances, things are getting too tense. Billy wants some answers, and he is asking Adam and Chelsea for them.

Especially since they went ahead with the media attack on him, will he confront them about it? How will they respond to this? On the other hand, Audra shifts the blame to Kyle. She has been lying and keeping secrets from her boyfriend Nate for months, and it seems like it’s time to unveil them.

He was already sure that she was hiding things from him, but with Claire getting vengeful, things are looking bad for Audra. Taking matters into her own hands, she tells Nate what Audra’s deal with Victor was and how she seduced Kyle for it. Claire thinks she gave Audra back in her language.

But Audra is a professional in such things. When she shifts the blame to Kyle, how will Nate react to it? And it’s not exactly false, considering Kyle also kissed her back and hid the truth from Claire. So, how messy will this whole situation get when the full truth comes out in front of them?

Last but not least, Daniel sees a new side to Tessa. He has been spending a lot of time with her, and this has made him realize that he has started having feelings for her. It’s not just friendship anymore; he has a romantic interest in her now. Is that why he is seeing a new side to her?

Is he going to continue to get deep into his feelings? Or will he realize that she may not reciprocate his feelings? How will Tessa react when she finds out about Daniel’s feelings? She is separated from Mariah now so she can pursue someone she likes. But does she even like Daniel that way?

