Aan Paavam Pollathathu, starring Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj in the lead roles, has concluded its theatrical run on a high note. After a slow start, the film gained momentum and consistently earned moolah in the first three weeks, thereby changing its fate at the box office. Overall, it stayed in theaters for over five weeks and made solid returns against its low budget. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Kollywood romantic comedy entertainer was theatrically released on October 31. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it enjoyed positive word of mouth. This helped the film enjoy a solid run for weeks. For those who don’t know, it opened at just ₹ 65 lakh and multiplied its opening day revenue by almost 34 times, which is superb.

How much did Aan Paavam Pollathathu earn at the Indian box office?

As per the final collection update, Aan Paavam Pollathathu earned 22.02 crore net at the Indian box office. Inclusive of GST, the gross domestic collection is 25.98 crores. Before the release, the collection of 8-13 crores was said to be a good result for the film, but in actual run, the collection exceeded all expectations.

Box office verdict of Aan Paavam Pollathathu

While there’s no official word on Aan Paavam Pollathathu’s budget, it was reportedly made on a budget of 5 crores. Against this, it scored a solid 22.02 crore net, thus yielding an impressive return on investment (ROI) of 17.02 crores. Calculated further, it equals a staggering 340.4% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 5 crores

India net collection – 22.02 crores

ROI – 17.02 crores

ROI% – 340.4%

Verdict – Super hit

About the film

Directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, the Tamil rom-com also features Sheela Rajkumar, Jenson Dhivakar, and A. Venkatesh in key roles. It was produced by Vedikkaranpatti S. Sakthivel (Drumsticks Productions). It is available to stream online on JioHotstar.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Beats Sky Force To Become Bollywood’s 10th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News