Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary is not leaving popular franchise or superhero movies at the worldwide box office. Its impressive box-office run is still bringing in solid numbers and is now on the cusp of beating Henry Cavill’s DC debut, Man of Steel, for worldwide collections. The movie has already surpassed the Justice League worldwide, and now this Cavill-led movie is highlighting its glorious run. Read on for the box office numbers.

Project Hail Mary at the worldwide box office

According to the report, the sci-fi movie collected $347k at the box office in North America on this Thursday. The movie has declined by 35.7% from last Thursday at the domestic box office. In 63 days, the domestic haul of the movie has hit $336.8 million. The film will hit the $340 million cume at the domestic box office.

According to the latest numbers on Box Office Mojo, Project Hail Mary stands at $333.2 million at the overseas box office. Allied to the $336.9 million domestic total, the movie’s worldwide collection is $670.09 million. If it manages to hold strong this weekend with the wave of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, it would cross the $700 million milestone in its worldwide run. The movie is one of the year’s biggest hits so far.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $336.8 million

International – $333.2 million

Worldwide – $670.0 million

Inches away from surpassing Man of Steel worldwide

Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary was inches away from surpassing the global haul of Man of Steel. Man of Steel, directed by Zack Snyder and produced by Christopher Nolan, is a DC film based on Superman. Cavill appears as Superman for the first time in DC, and despite the mixed reviews, it became a box office success. The movie made Cavill immensely famous; thus, when he was replaced by David Corenswet, Cavill’s fans went wild online.

For the unversed, Man of Steel grossed $670.1 million worldwide. As of Thursday, Project Hail Mary was less than $1 million away from surpassing the global haul of Man of Steel. It has surpassed Man of Steel on Friday, but we are still waiting for the official numbers. This weekend, it could also surpass Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, too. Project Hail Mary was released in the theaters on March 20.

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