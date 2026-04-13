Vaazha 2, starring Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and others, has emerged as a massive blockbuster at the worldwide box office and is showing no signs of slowing down. Recently, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Pulimurugan like a cakewalk, and yesterday, on day 11, it surpassed three Malayalam biggies to become the sixth-highest-grossing Mollywood film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

The Vaazha sequel had an excellent second weekend globally. In India, by the end of the second weekend, it earned 77.5 crore net. It equals 91.45 crore gross. Overseas, it has scored 72.75 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 11-day worldwide box office stands at a whopping 164.2 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 77.5 crore

India gross – 91.45 crore

Overseas gross – 72.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 164.2 crore

Becomes the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time

With 164.2 crore gross in the kitty, Vaazha 2 has surpassed Sarvam Maya (151.27 crore), Aavesham (156.48 crore), and Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (160.08 crore) to become the sixth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Very soon, it’ll also cross 2018 (181 crore) to grab the fifth spot.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Vaazha 2 – 164.2 crore (11 days) Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Pulimurugan – 140 crore

Considering the strong word of mouth, Vaazha 2 is very much on track to enter the 200 crore club, and has a chance to cross Thudarum (237.76 crore) and Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore).

More about the film

The Vaazha sequel is directed by Savin SA and produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, PB Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios. It released in theaters on April 2.

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