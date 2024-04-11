Star cast: Ajay Devgn, Gajraj Rao, Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh & Chaitanya Sharma

Director: Amit Sharma

Producers: Zee Studios, Fresh Lime Films, Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta & Boney Kapoor

Maidaan Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

Maidaan is one such film of Bollywood which was in the making for a long. It went on the floors back in 2019, and after that, it suffered too many delays, be it due to COVID-19, cyclones, or pending post-production work. Initially, the film had a good buzz around it. However, with multiple delays, the buzz around the biggie was impacted. Other than that, there were also some negative reports stating the film has been shelved.

With the teaser and the trailer, the makers covered some lost ground and helped the film create awareness about it. Also, the clash talks and the halo effect of Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan helped garner the momentum. However, considering the grand scale and higher production cost, it isn’t enough.

With multiple delays, the cost of Maidaan kept increasing, and currently, it is said to be carrying a budget of an out-and-out mass action entertainer. For such films, a big start is a must, and that’s something this Ajay Devgn starrer failed to churn out. Also, looking at the advance booking report, the film looked like a slow starter, largely dependent on word-of-mouth to grow.

Maidaan Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

Maidaan took a slow start at the Indian box office today. While the mass centers remained dull, even the important cities didn’t perform up to the mark. Shockingly, as per the given situation, the film might even fail to hit the 10 crore mark and take some start at least. This is really disheartening, considering the fact that today was an Eid holiday across the nation.

Talking about the positive points, Maidaan is enjoying glowing reviews from all over, and this positivity is spreading like wildfire on the internet. Even the reaction among the ticket-buying audience has been favorable so far, and such reception will definitely come into play tomorrow onwards. Yes, the film has taken a slow start, but it enjoys a 4-day extended weekend, so there’s an opportunity to gather some momentum.

Its competitor, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is enjoying mostly negative reviews, so it won’t be causing much damage to Ajay Devgn’s film other than scoring an initial upper hand during the opening weekend.

Now, coming to the negative points of the film, the biggest hurdle is the genre of Maidaan. In the recent past, we have seen how sports films have failed to make any stronger impact despite offering good content. 83 and Jhund failed to score big despite highly positive reviews. So, there’s no surety about the extent of this film’s success.

Another major drawback is the film’s length, which is three hours. With a sports drama genre, such a length might appear unbearable, and it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. Crisp runtime would have made a big difference.

Another big minus is that the Ajay Devgn starrer is primarily suitable for the urban audience, so it might not reach a wider audience.

Maidaan Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Overall, Maidaan missed the trick by failing to create much-needed buzz for a big start, thus failing to set the perfect stage to display a strong total in the long run. Yes, it’ll enjoy the benefit of positive word-of-mouth, but that won’t take it far away due to the limitations of the film’s genre.

Maidaan is expected to earn 80-100 crores at the Indian box office. So, it might be another 100 crore net grosser for Ajay Devgn after Shaitaan, but that’s clearly not enough considering the film’s scale.

