This Vishu/Eid saw a double dose of Malayalam magic at the box office this week. Aavesham is an action flick starring Fahadh Faasil, and Varshangalkku Shesham, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, is a romantic comedy-drama. Both films kicked off to a rousing start today. What are the expected earnings of both films on the opening day? Check out the box office prediction for day 1 below.

Fahadh Faasil‘s star power seems to be drawing audiences in for Aavesham. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film promises high-octane action, a genre that typically performs well on the big screen. Early estimates suggest the film is living up to the hype. And with positive word-of-mouth spreading, Aavesham is poised for a strong showing in the coming days.

On the other hand, Varshangalkku Shesham takes a more light-hearted approach. Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, who helmed several successful comedies, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Nivin Pauly. The blend of romance, comedy, and familiar faces seems to be resonating with audiences, and Varshangalkku Shesham has the potential to be a crowd-pleaser.

Aavesham packed a powerful punch with morning shows grossing 49.77 lakhs. Varshangalkku Shesham wasn’t far behind at 44.30 lakhs.

By the end of the day, if the momentum continues, Aavesham can amass a solid 2.15 crore and Varshangalkku Shesham trailing closely at 1.65 crore. These numbers paint a promising picture, hinting at a thunderous box office run for both films.

With both films delivering strong opening day numbers, the stage is set for an exciting box office battle in the coming weeks. Whether Aavesham’s action-packed story or Varshangalkku Shesham’s comedic charm will reign supreme remains to be seen. One thing is certain – Malayalam cinema is off to a winning start this festive season.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

