Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Ronit Roy, Alaya F & Sonakshi Sinha

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Producers: Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar & Himanshu Kishan Mehra

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

For those who are not aware, the official announcement happened two years back, in 2022. Back then, the buzz was really high and everyone was excited to catch the duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on the big screen and that too, under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar. However, when it comes to actual marketing before the release, the film failed to generate any kind of buzz.

While the teaser was decent enough and gave a glimpse of exciting action sequences, the promotional material that came later was a big turn off. Mast Malang Jhoom song and the title track received an underwhelming response from the audience and it failed to give any kind of momentum. After the songs, expectations were really high from the trailer but even that didn’t turn out to be mind blowing.

Other than the promotional material, the lead actors did their bit to take their film to the wider audience by visiting different cities but even that stint didn’t create any positive impact on the buzz of the film. So, it wasn’t a completely shocker when the advance booking was below expectations despite Eid holiday. Despite being a front-loaded affair, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was expected to stay quiet in terms of initial momentum and be dependent on word-of-mouth.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

As the advance booking report suggested, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was far away from taking a bumper opening at the Indian box office and that’s what exactly happened. While the Eid factor was expected to play a big role in drawing audiences to theatres through over-the-counter ticket sales, it hasn’t happened so far and the response has been below average. Yes, the film will remain ahead of Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan today but in considering the genre and high production value, the opening day response isn’t in favor.

Talking about positives, this magnum opus has got an upper hand in the screen sharing in India despite a clash with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. It’s also a big-scale action entertainer, which is a mass friendly genre, thus giving it an edge in the mass centres. Other than these couple of factors, the biggie is enjoying the benefit of 4-day extended weekend and irrespective of the content, this gives the film a chance to accumulate a good chunk of collection initially.

Speaking about the competitor, apart from Maidaan, there’s no big competition for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan until Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD arrives in May. Interestingly, even the Prabhas starrer is being rumored to get postponed, so there’s no resistance as such in the upcoming days.

Coming to the negative points, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has received majorly negative reviews from critics and even the audience word-of-mouth isn’t in favor. Negative reactions and trolls are all over social media platforms and it might take toll on the film’s business. So, after the extended opening weekend, BMCM might witness a big drop in the collection.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, other than the opening weekend benefit, things are not working in favor of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Considering the scale of the film, it seems that the performance will not be upto the mark and at the Indian box office, the collection is expected to be in the range of 90-110 crores.

So, it’s going to be another underwhelming Eid for a mass entertainer after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan!

