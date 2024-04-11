Blessy’s directorial Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life continues its strong run at the box office, crossing the impressive worldwide collection of 125 crore in its second week. Continue reading to find out about the 2nd Wednesday collections of the film.

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’s powerful narrative, featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s award-worthy performance, has resonated with audiences. This achievement has made it the fastest Malayalam film to reach this milestone.

However, despite its global success, the film’s domestic performance requires a slight boost to recover its investment. On the 2nd Wednesday, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life had a good jump with 3.65 crore, but on Day 12 and 13 it saw 1.8 and 1.9 crore respectively. As of its 14th day, Aadujeevitham has garnered 65.90 crore net collection in India, needing roughly 16.10 crore more to break even considering its reported budget of 82 crore.

The bright spot domestically is the strong showing in its home state of Kerala. The film has collected a commendable 58.76 crore from Malayalam audiences alone. Performances in other South Indian territories like Tamil Nadu, Telugu states, and Kannada are decent, but some growth could be seen. The Hindi market hasn’t contributed much so far, and a wider reach there could significantly improve the film’s financial standing.

Looking overseas, Aadujeevitham has found success with a total collection of 49.15 crore, contributing significantly to its global haul. This positive reception bodes well for the film’s overall profitability.

Going forward, the film’s performance in the coming weeks will be crucial. With positive word-of-mouth and strategic marketing efforts, particularly within the Hindi market, Aadujeevitham has the potential to not only recover its cost but also emerge as a major commercial success.

