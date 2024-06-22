Friends is one of the most iconic television shows. And it’s been a year since the show’s fans faced a devastating loss after Actor Matthew Perry. Best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing on the show for 10 Years, Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54 because of accidental drowning, or so it was believed initially. The LA Police Department is continuing its investigation, and a new bombshell update just dropped that a female celebrity has been questioned in the case. Everything we know about the investigation.

According to the autopsy report, Perry was receiving ketamine therapy for his depression. However, it showed that because of the drug’s brief half-life, the Ketamine in his system at the time of his death could not have come from his prescribed treatment. Investigators began to believe Matthew Perry had obtained the lethal dosage from a different source as a result of this.

The late actor was open about his substance use disorder, which the Friends star battled throughout his time on television and even on the show; he spoke about severe alcohol and opioid addiction, especially after taking Vicodin, a prescription he got after a 1997 jet skiing accident. Perry was found unconscious and naked in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. The US Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the LAPD opened a criminal probe in May following his untimely death.

“They have been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer,” an insider told In Touch. The source added that a woman, a celebrity in her own right who met Mathew Perry in rehab, was brought in for questioning. “She’s a celebrity in her own right, and they met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship,” the source added. Law enforcement arrived at the unknown celebrity’s doorstep, sniffing suspicion. When they arrived at her sober living home with a search warrant, the anonymous celebrity was out exercising. When she returned, she was reportedly “in total shock and had no idea what the search warrant was about.” (In Touch has chosen not to disclose the celebrity’s identity due to the ongoing investigation.)

“She’s adamant she had nothing to do with [Perry’s death],” the insider told In Touch. “She’s been tight-lipped about the situation. But the investigators must have known something to get a warrant and turn up like that.” The unnamed celebrity cooperated fully with the police and was neither handcuffed nor arrested. “She surrendered everything and was completely cooperative,” the insider added.

Although the specifics of the police’s search are still unknown, it is connected to the inquiry into Matthew Perry’s drug acquisition, which is what ultimately caused his death.

