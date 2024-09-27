Transformers One Box Office (North America): Expected To Experience A Sharp 64.2% Second-Weekend Drop

Paramount’s Transformers One is expected to experience a sharp decline in its domestic box office earnings in its second weekend. The film is set to take third place behind new entry Wild Robot and blockbuster hit Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Transformers One opened in theaters on September 20 and debuted in second place with $24.61 million. Despite scoring well with critics and audiences alike, Transformers One failed to beat Beetlejuice, which maintained its top spot with over $25 million. Audiences loved the animation flick, which received a strong A rating on CinemaScore on opening day.

However, despite glowing reviews, the ninth entry in the Transformers franchise failed to impress at the box office. Heading into its second weekend, Transformers One is expected to experience a further decline in box office earnings. With the new entry Wild Robot making its debut on September 27, 2024, the bots will land in third place. According to a Box Office report, Transformers One will likely see a 64.2 per cent drop from debut weekend earnings. The film is expected to take in over $8.5 million in its second weekend.

Earlier in the week, Deadline reported Transformers One was gearing up to earn $12 million in its second weekend. However, Box Office Report portends a sharp decline in its sophomore outing. Meanwhile, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is expected to land second place with over $14 million in fourth-weekend earnings.

Transformers One earned just over $1 million on Wednesday, September 24, 2024, for a domestic total of $29 million. The film has grossed over $43 million worldwide. With $8.8 million in second-weekend earnings, Transformers One will cross the $50 million mark this weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

