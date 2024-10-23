Post Malone is a cultural phenomenon in hip-hop, rock, and pop music. The artist known for his unique blends of genres has ranked chart-topping hits with songs like Congratulations, Rockstar, and Circles. With his signature face tattoos and laid-back style, he has carved out a distinct identity in the music industry, clearly reflected in his net worth.

Born as Austin Richard Post, Post Malone has a net worth of $50 million per Celebrity Net Worth. Malone’s net worth is thanks to his rise to fame in 2015 after his single, White Iverson, a top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Following this, the artist released his studio album, Stoney, a multi-platinum and quadruple-platinum hit single Congratulations. He then released his second album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, which was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and broke several streaming records. The singles Rockstar and Psycho topped the Billboard Hot 100, adding to Malone’s net worth and success.

Post Malone has earned several awards throughout his career, including the Billboard Music Award and the American Music Awards. Between 2019 and 2020, his net worth grew to $60 million.

Malone’s music career began when his father introduced him to multiple genres of music. He used to play the guitar and was part of a metal band. At 14 or 15, he chose his stage name, Post Malone, and moved to Los Angeles, where he met with several producers and artists.

Besides his music, Post Malone’s net worth is from royalties, including concert revenue. He earns $500,000 per concert and hosts his music festival, Posty Fest. He has enjoyed multiple sponsorships, including True Religion, HyperX, and Bud Light. Malone’s earnings also come from his line of rosé, Maison No. 9, which sold 50,000 units in 48 hours.

Reflecting on his personal life, Malone was in a three-year relationship with Ashlen Diaz, which ended in 2018. But he admitted in 2022 that he is engaged and has a daughter with Diaz. The artist lives in Los Angeles and owns a $3 million 13,000-square-foot home in northern Utah.

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Early Reviews Out: Tom Hardy’s Send-Off Movie Passes With Flying Colors, Some Even Call It The Best In Trilogy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News