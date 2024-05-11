In one of the most controversial moments of Tom Cruise’s life – and there are many – the actor infamously slammed Brooke Shields on Today for taking antidepressants to treat her postpartum depression. However, that didn’t stop the Blue Lagoon actress from attending Tom Cruise’s highly publicized wedding to Katie Holmes in 2006.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brooke Shields reflected on attending the famous wedding, saying, “Of course, I was gonna say yes to that.”

Shields decided to go to the wedding after, in 2006, she and Tom Cruise got into a public spat when the actor shamed her for taking medication to address her postpartum depression. At the time, Tom Cruise told Matt Lauer, “There is no such thing as a chemical imbalance. The thing that I’m saying about Brooke is that there’s misinformation. She doesn’t understand the history of psychiatry.”

Last year, Shields recalled the infamous feud in her 2023 Hulu documentary, “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, saying, “It was so ridiculous to me. It’s not about the moral thing, or the right thing, or the good thing. It’s about who has more power.”

Despite her feelings towards the Mission Impossible actor, Shields told Entertainment Weekly she wasn’t going to miss the highly publicized wedding and recalled telling Katie Holmes, “I was like, ‘Yes. I will — as long as I’m not the something old!'”

Katie Holmes then reportedly made a special request before walking down the aisle. Brooke Shields recalled, “She goes, ‘Oh, will you?’ And I said, ‘What? Bring myself as the something old?'”

The “Mother of the Bride” actress then reportedly found an antique present for Holmes. She explained to EW, “It was a little compact that you put a ring … So you’re supposed to be able to look at their reflection in it and have it around their finger. It was really beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, who welcomed daughter Suri Cruise the same year, split in 2012 over the actor’s close ties with the Church of Scientology.

