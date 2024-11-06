American media personality and businessman Donald Trump is a global icon. He was the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021. He is also leading the US Presidential Elections in 2024. He has also appeared in films and television and knows many Hollywood celebrities. Pamela Anderson is a pop culture icon best known for Baywatch, and she once claimed she had known Trump before. But the details behind this story are pretty weird. Scroll below for more.

Anderson was also linked with the Russian President Vladimir Putin. She spoke about it in that same interview. She rose to fame for her role as CJ Parker in the series Baywatch and became a sex symbol in the industry. In 1995, a sex tape of her with then-husband Tommy Lee was leaked after being stolen. It led to a legal fight and scandalized her life.

For the unversed, Donald Trump had his NBC reality show, The Apprentice, that widened his popularity in the American household. Trump often appeared on the Howard Stern Show and made cameo film and TV appearances. Pamela Anderson once sat for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that Trump had hired her to attend his birthday party.

Pamela Anderson recalled the story of how she met with Donald Trump. The Baywatch star said, “I think it was his birthday.” The Baywatch star added, “I was hired to be there. We all were paid like $500 a day. He was with a wife — I don’t know which one — but he was nothing special.” She also shed light on her relationship with Vladimir Putin.

Rumors claimed Pamela Anderson was seeing the Russian President. While addressing that, Anderson laughed and said, “I love this question.”

Meanwhile, Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump was leading in the 2024 US Presidential Election against Kamala Harris. As of now, the former president is ahead with 267 votes, and Harris trails with 214. While writing this report, Trump leads in 25 states while Harris in 16 only.

