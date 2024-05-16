As Tabu Bags Major Role In Dune: Prophecy, Here Are Other International Projects Of The Indian Actress

Popular Bollywood actress Tabu has been roped in for a recurring role in the upcoming American sci-fi TV series Dune: Prophecy, a prequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune film franchise. According to a report by Variety, the 52-year-old Indian actress will play the role of a ‘strong, intelligent, and alluring Sister Francesca, who leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.’

The sci-fi series, initially commissioned in 2019 under the title Dune: The Sisterhood draws inspiration from Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson’s novel Sisterhood of Dune. Notably, the official release date of the Tabu starrer series is yet to be confirmed. As you eagerly await Dune: Prophecy’s release, check out Tabu’s other successful international projects.

Hanuman (1998)

Tabu ventured into Hollywood with the 1998 French-Indian film Hanuman, alternatively titled ‘The Monkey Who Knew Too Much’. The Frederic Fougea-directed film stars Robert Cavanah and Tabu in lead roles, with the latter portraying ‘Anja’. Hanuman also stars Nithya Menen as a child artist, playing the role of Tabu’s sister Munna.

The Namesake (2006)

Mira Nair-directed The Namesake is based on a book by Jhumpa Lahiri of the same name. The 2006 English-language film stars the late Irrfan Khan and Tabu as first-generation immigrant parents Ashoke and Ashima Ganguli from West Bengal to the US and their American-born children Gogol and Sonia, played by Kal Penn and Sahira Nair, respectively. Tabu received critical appreciation for her role in the film.

Life Of Pi (2012)

Tabu had a minor role in the Oscar-winning film Life of Pi. She played Pi’s mother, Geeta Patel, and left an indelible impression on the audience’s hearts with her limited screen time. Ang Lee’s directorial also featured the later Irrfan Khan as adult Pi Patel. During the promotional events, the filmmaker appreciated the work done by the two Indian stars and called Tabu ‘a superb actor’.

A Suitable Boy (2020)

Tabu was roped in for Mira Nair’s British miniseries The Suitable Boy as ‘Saaeda Bai’, a magnificent singer and courtesan with whom Ishan Khatter’s character Maan Kapoor falls head over heels in love. While the storyline mainly revolves around Mrs. Rupa Mehra’s (Mahira Kakkar) quest to find a suitable boy for her daughter Lata Mehra (Tanya Maniktala), Saeeda and Maan’s palpable chemistry kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

