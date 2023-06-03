Bollywood veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is known for his versatile acting skills. The actor has a plethora of movies in his kitty with which he has proved his commendable acting mettle. Apart from movies, the actor is also known for expressing his views against the ruling party and being their vocal critic. Recently, after sharing why he would not watch The Kerala Story, the actor revealed that he had a fight with the director of his movie, A Wednesday.

Shah has been in the industry for nearly the past five decades now. The actor was last seen in the web series Taj: Divided By Blood.

Amid the ongoing debate surrounding Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story, Naseeruddin Shah revealed that he would not watch the movie and accused it of being a propaganda film. In a new interview with Indian Express, the actor revealed that he was enraged after he did The Wednesday. So enraged that he even had a discussion with the film’s director Neeraj Pandey.

The actor pointed out that the movie had a hidden meaning that terrorism does not have any religion and hate do not belong to any community. Yet, all four terrorists were Muslims. He said, “There was a hidden message in it. All four terrorists were Muslims. I even asked Neeraj if it was deliberate. I asked him why they didn’t have a Tamilian also? He said there’s nothing political in this.”

He continued, “There was no Naxal, No Maoist or from the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam), all four of them, Muslims.”

For the unversed, A Wednesday received several accolades owing to its twisted plot. Apart from Naseerudding Shah, the movie had Anupam Kher, Jimmy Shergil, Aamir Bashir and more.

