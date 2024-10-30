Kajol and Kriti Sanon’s Do Patti, also starring Shaheer Sheikh, has opened to a phenomenal week on Netflix despite getting a mixed bag of reactions. However, everyone has agreed that it is one of the best performances of Kriti Sanon’s career. Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, the suspense thriller is churning out good numbers on Netflix!

Do Patti’s OTT Verdict – Superb Debut!

In the first week of its streaming, the film has managed to garner a massive 5 million views on Netflix against 10.7 million viewing hours. The film has managed to debut on Netflix’s global top 10 list at number 4. The other Hindi film in the global top 10 is Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.

Best Female-Led Film Of 2024

Kriti Sanon‘s thriller is the best female led film that originally arrived on Netflix this year in Hindi with the 5 million views followed by Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’s 3.7 million debut and Murder Mubarak’s 3.1 million debut. Interestingly, it is also the second best female led film that arrived on Netflix this year, first being Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu’s Crew!

Kriti Sanon Ruling The Charts!

Clearly, Kriti Sanon is ruling the Netflix chart this year occupying the first and the second spot in the best debut week viewership of female led Hindi films that arrived on Netflix this year. While Crew stands at number 1 with 5.4 million views, Do Patti is at number 2 with 5 million views, both starring Kriti Sanon!

Pushes Dunki A Spot Lower & Ajay Devgn Out Of Top 10!

In the list of top 10 viewership recorded by Hindi films in their debut week on Netflix, Kajol and Kriti Sanon’s film has pushed Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki a spot below, occupying the fourth spot, staying below Animal, Fighter, and Crew!

Interestingly, Kajol has also pushed Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan and Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja out of the top 10, securing 56% higher views in the opening week with Do Patti, which made a smashing entry to the top 5. Shaitaan and Maharaja with 3.2 million views were at number 10 in the list before Do Patti’s arrival!

Check out the top 10 debut week performances of Hindi films that were released this year on Netflix.

Animal: 6.2 Million

Fighter: 5.9 Million

Crew: 5.4 Million

Maharaj: 5.3 Million

Do Patti: 5 Million

Dunki: 4.9 Million

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 4.5 Million

The Greatest Of All Time: 3.8 Million

Khel Khel Mein: 4 Million

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 3.7 Million

Sector 36: 3.6 Million

