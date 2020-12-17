Koimoi brings to you another edition of Fashion Face-Off. In this exclusive section, we bring to you Hollywood VS Bollywood celebrities who have worn the same attires on different occasions. The latest ones on the list are pop queen Beyoncé and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

Advertisement

Beyoncé has been a major fashion inspiration over the years. Be it her red carpet looks or pregnancy announcement shoot, no one can literally do it like her! On one of the occasions, the beauty donned a dark green sweatshirt and complimented it with cycling shorts of the same colour.

Advertisement

Beyoncé left her tresses open as she posed in style for the photoshoot. She kept her minimal makeup with just nude tones perfectly blending with her skin. A similar look is now carried by actress Urvashi Rautela at the airport.

Urvashi Rautela wore the “IVY PARK” athleisure combo that included an oversized dark green sweatshirt with fitted cycling shorts. She styled the ensemble with large-framed black tinted shades and black and white chunky sneakers. Her hair was up in a sleek ponytail.

On the makeup front, Urvashi opted for glossy pink lipstick, dewy base, and beaming highlighter. She held a COVID-19 mask in her hand while posing for the paps.

Well, who do you think looked better in the athleisure combo? Share with us in the poll section below.

Polls Fashion Face-Off: Urvashi Rautela Or Beyonce? Beyonce!

Urvashi! View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Asks KBC Contestant To Share Half Of His Winning Sum; He Replies, “Aap Ke Paas Bohot Paise Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube