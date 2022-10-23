Hollywood star George Clooney recently revealed his initial feelings about being a dad to twins.

The ‘Gravity’ actor appeared on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, where he revealed he was “terrified” when he first found out that he and wife Amal were expecting twins, reported People magazine.

“That wasn’t part of the plan. (Amal’s) sister has twins too. We went to that thing at 12 weeks where they go, there’s the kid. (To) look at the picture of the kid,” Clooney recalled. “And [the doctor] goes, ‘It’s a boy.’ Then he goes, ‘And a girl.’ And I was like, ‘What?'”, George Clooney said, quoted by People.

“It was such a disaster. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ ” the actor continued. “Now it’s the greatest thing in the world. I was terrified then,” George Clooney added.

Asked why George Clooney was scared at the time, the ‘Up in the Air’ star told host Drew Barrymore: “Well, I was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me.”

Appearing on ‘CBS Mornings’ last month with wife Amal, George Clooney revealed that the couple had made a “terrible mistake” in parenting the twins. “We taught them Italian,” he explained. “But we don’t speak Italian.”

“So we’ve armed them with a language they can harm us with,” the actor continued. “And we both don’t really know what they’re saying.”

Confirming the twins speak both Italian and French, George Clooney teased: “I’m from Kentucky, English is my second language.”

