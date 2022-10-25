Black Adam Box Office Day 5: Dwayne Johnson Starrer Stays Decent On Diwali Day

It was a decent Monday for Black Adam as the film managed to collect reasonably well. The collections were a little better than how they would have been had it been a regular Monday since a drop would have come in. However, the collections weren’t super strong either since it was Diwali day, which means footfalls during the evening and night shows were expectedly quite low. Eventually, the film still managed to collect 4 crores* and that’s good enough since it’s at least keeping the box office ticking, with no Bollywood film working at all.

The film now stands at 27.50 crores* and today it would be interesting to see whether the collections stay as is or there be a jump in numbers. In regular circumstances the film would have done really well today since it’s the day after Diwali, which means there was potential for the Dwayne Johnson starrer to actually go past the Thursday (opening day) collections of 6.80 crores. However that won’t happen since there are two new Bollywood releases in the form of Ram Setu and Thank God. Apart from audience attention, the film will also lose out on screens.

Still, the film has done well enough to reach this far and at the very least 4.50-5 crores should still come in. While that would take the film into the 30s, by the end of the week it should also manage to hit the 40 crores mark. From there it would be all about whether the DC superhero film indeed manages to enter the 50 Crore Club or falls a bit short. It would be an interesting journey for the film from this point on for sure.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

