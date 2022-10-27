Harry Styles is right now in a soup that is professional very good for him with back-to-back releases and many more opportunities on the door, but personally, there is a big controversy that haunts him. The actor has been in the news not just for these two films that were released back to back, but also for his reported relationship with his Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde and everything that is happening around her past marriage. Looks like all of it is going to affect the pop sensation if the reports go by.

For the unversed, Harry, who was seen in two films including Don’t Worry Darling and My Policemen in recent weeks, is dating the director of the former and the two have been seeing each other for a while. There have been many episodes that made news in their relationship and the latest is not pretty happening.

Now, as per a The Sun report, it looks like all the bad press and the bad reviews for his performance in the last two movies might lead to Hollywood blacklisting him from giving more work. The observation is made by Celebrity crisis management expert Lauren Beeching. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Lauren Beeching says, “Reputation is everything in Hollywood and negative backlash can work one of two ways. First, it can blacklist you from any other opportunity in the film industry – now that Harry’s being mocked for his alleged bad acting abilities – this could make directors nervous about casting him, and second, as they say, all press is good press. People in my team have gone to see Don’t Worry Darling because they want to see how ‘bad’ Harry is at acting.”

She also emphasized the fact that the last two movies of Harry Styles have not particularly landed well. Lauren says that the new audience will not know what he did in his 2017 debut film Dunkirk. But she soon decided to talk about his relationship with Olivia Wilde and everything that has followed including the nanny making wild claims about her and husband Jason Sudeikis.

“It didn’t look great that he was dating the director and was cast as one of the leading roles in Olivia‘s film, so they should have avoided this relationship going public,” explains Lauren.“So many jokes and judgment surround Harry ‘sleeping with the boss’ and saying this is how he got the role.”

“Sadly, Harry Styles’ My Policeman seems to have gone under the radar which is probably down to the small amount of press it received, the fact it’s in select theaters only, and the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling,” she concluded.

