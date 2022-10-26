Kanye West and his anti-Semitic rants have resulted in many brands cutting ties with him, including Adidas recently. Many celebrities called out the athletic wear brand for initially announcing that their partnership with the Yeezy fashion designer was ‘under review’ and not terminated. And from clips from Monday’s show, seems like Harry Styles to has joined this list.

The ‘As It Was’ singer – who has been seen wearing Adidas x Gucci Gazelle shoes for nearly every show during his Love On Tour, opted for Vans on Monday. Stylers – as Harry’s fans are called, are convinced that this move was the singer quietly boycotting the brand before they publicly cut ties with the rapper.

Harry Styles, who almost always wears eye-catching ensembles to his shows with Adidas x Gucci Gazelle shoes, styled his tan leather pants and a blue-and-red ice cream cone T-shirt for the show at the Kia Forum with a pair of red Vans. Concertgoers shared videos from the event and eagle-eyed fans have noticed the subtle change in his footwear brand choice.

Clips of Harry having a blast entertaining his fans are available all over social media. Commenting on his footwear fashion choice, one fan tweeted, “Harry Styles wearing adidas every show of tour until they hesitate to drop Kanye and he instantly breaks out vans….. I see u,” tagging the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ actor and his stylist, Harry Lambert as well. Another netizen also thanked the duo for their subtle choice change, saying, “We see your decision, and it means so much to me and all your other Jewish fans, and those who stand with us against antisemitism in all its forms.” A third fan of ‘The Policeman’ star added, “Doing it like Harry Styles. Instead of my @adidas I am wearing my @vans . It’s time for a statement after two weeks of silence Adidas. #boycottadidas.”

Harry Styles wearing adidas every show of tour until they hesitate to drop Kanye and he instantly breaks out vans….. I see u @harry__lambert @Harry_Styles — not not the amanda show (@amanda_josephs_) October 25, 2022

Thank you @harry_styles and @harry__lambert for going with Vans last night instead of @adidas. We see your decision, and it means so much to me and all your other Jewish fans, and those who stand with us against antisemitism in all its forms 💚 — Out of Ilena’s System (@ilenafromeroda) October 25, 2022

Doing it like Harry Styles. Instead of my @adidas I am wearing my @vans . It’s time for a statement after two weeks of silence Adidas. #boycottadidas pic.twitter.com/wEWmS335cC — Harry is Tom👮‍♀️ jujounicor²⁸ ᴴ (@jujounicor) October 25, 2022

ATTENTIONE ⚠️⚠️⚠️#HarryStyles HA TRADITO! PER LA PRIMA VOLTA DURANTE IL TOUR STOP ALLE ADIDAS. HA PREFERITO LE VANS pic.twitter.com/xqX7rNXQoL — 𝓝𝓲𝓪𝓵𝓵'𝓼 𝓵𝓸𝓿𝓮𝓻 💎 (@melano_comestai) October 26, 2022

Harry keep wearing Vans please and I'll vote for Harry Styles for artist of the year #AMAs2022 https://t.co/2opCMOaMYN — _H_U_M_Å_N_ (@N0NASTYLES) October 25, 2022

Check out Harry wearing Vans to the Monday show here:

Adidas — who, over the weekend, dropped their latest Yeezy sneaker collaboration — said in a statement Tuesday that they will no longer work with Kanye West. Their statement on their website read, “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

What are your thoughts on Harry Styles’ new kicks? Let us know in the comments.

