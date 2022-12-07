Will Smith is one actor in Hollywood who is always involved in some controversy or the other. While he literally ruled 2022 with headlines under his name after the Oscars slap gate controversy involving his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and Chris Rock, today, we bring you another ‘scandal’ that made a huge fuss back in the day. It’s none other than Margot Robbie revealing her lingerie with Will going shirtless in the viral pictures. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was in 2013 that the racy photoshoot of Margot and Will went viral in the media while the King Richard actor was already married to wife Jada. In fact, after the photo shoot, the actor gave a piggyback ride to Robbie and wasn’t behaving like a married man.

A source close to Star Magazine spilt the beans on Will Smith and Margot Robbie’s photoshoot who witnessed the incident live and said, “He wasn’t acting like a married man. He gave no signs that he was in a committed relationship… what kind of married man would go into a photo booth with a sexy 23-year-old and start to undress?”

The source further added, “Once they pulled the curtain back to take the pictures, they let their inhibitions run wild, laughing, hugging and nuzzling each other in the dark.”

The source continued and said, “Margot directed Will before each pose… she asked Will to take a sexy picture with her, as she pulled up her shirt and exposed her lingerie for Will and the camera.”

“They were hanging all over each other, laughing like they were a new couple in love,” the source concluded.

Take a look at their picture here:

will smith and margot robbie pic.twitter.com/oIyiHH1BVD — ｓｈｉｎｉｇａ ｍｉ (@acid666host) November 15, 2022

In fact, after the photo session, Margot Robbie climbed back on Will Smith’s back and the duo headed towards the actor’s trailer thereafter. They never came back to collect their pictures and ‘After they left the party, they were gone all night,’ revealed the source.

What are your thoughts on Margot Robbie and Will Smith’s racy photoshoot back in the day together? Tell us in the space below.

