Scott Disick is trying to be as “supportive as possible” to Kourtney Kardashian following her pregnancy announcement.

The 40-year-old reality star had an on/off relationship with Poosh founder Kourtney, 44, from 2005 until 2015 and has Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and eight-year-old Reign with her but following the news that she and Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker are expecting their first child together, an insider has claimed that while the news “stings a little”, Scott is “happy and excited” for the couple.

The source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Scott Disick is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself. It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life.”

‘The Kardashians‘ star appeared to surprise her husband when she held up a sign reading “Travis I’m Pregnant” at his LA concert on Friday (16.06.23), but Travis Baker’ ex-wife Shanna – who was married to Travis from 2004 until 2008 and has Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 with him – claimed to have known about the pregnancy “for weeks” before the big annoucement.

Asked for her thoughts on the baby by a fan on Twitter, Shanna replied: “Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world. I’ve known for weeks. This is not new news to me.”

After seeing his wife’s message, Travis Baker jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss before sharing some video footage of the moment in a joint Instagram post.

Kourtney’s younger sisters Kim, 42, and Khloe,38, took to social media themselves to share their congratulatory messages to the couple.

Kim wrote on Instagram: “Congrats!!! We’re having a Kravis baby!!!” whilst Khloe said: “Congratulations my cuties!!! I love you and baby sooooo much.”

